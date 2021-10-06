fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.44
355.94
+ 0.4%
BTC/USD
+ 3387.24
54859.23
+ 6.58%
DIA
-0.16
343.29
-0.05%
SPY
+ 0.32
432.78
+ 0.07%
TLT
+ 0.58
143.00
+ 0.4%
GLD
+ 0.26
164.33
+ 0.16%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
October 6, 2021 1:53 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock moved upwards by 3.48% to $2.08 during Wednesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Huize Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 69.8K, which is 10.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.5 million.
  • BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) stock rose 2.72% to $35.26. As of 12:40 EST, BRP Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 183.7K, which is 46.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
  • FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) stock increased by 1.55% to $2.62. As of 12:40 EST, FedNat Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 27.1K, which is 20.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $45.7 million.
  • Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) stock rose 1.3% to $16.35. Oscar Health’s stock is trading at a volume of 387.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 29.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
  • Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock rose 1.23% to $2.46. Trading volume for Waterdrop’s stock is 131.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 23.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $966.3 million.
  • HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) shares increased by 1.17% to $121.55. The current volume of 13.7K shares is 16.48% of HCI Group’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Losers

  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) shares decreased by 5.11% to $2.6 during Wednesday’s regular session. Conifer Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 16.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 9.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.1 million.
  • Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) shares decreased by 4.0% to $3.36. Trading volume for Unico American’s stock is 2.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 1.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million.
  • Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) shares fell 3.54% to $10.26. The current volume of 82.7K shares is 55.08% of Trean Insurance Group’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $529.6 million.
  • Kinsale Capital Gr (NASDAQ:KNSL) stock decreased by 3.53% to $159.25. Kinsale Capital Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 32.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 31.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
  • Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) shares fell 3.29% to $6.32. As of 12:40 EST, Kingstone Companies’s stock is trading at a volume of 17.9K, which is 133.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.7 million.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) stock declined by 3.06% to $2.86. As of 12:40 EST, Oxbridge Re Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 26.0K, which is 1.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million.

