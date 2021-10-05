10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock increased by 11.87% to $1.79 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares, making up 62.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $695.5 million.
- Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) shares rose 9.93% to $5.55. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 168.2% of Navios Maritime Holdings’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.2 million.
- Perma-Fix Envirn Servs (NASDAQ:PESI) stock moved upwards by 8.0% to $6.88. Trading volume for Perma-Fix Envirn Servs’s stock is 85.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 400.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $83.9 million.
- Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) stock increased by 7.51% to $5.93. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.0 million, which is 84.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $543.2 million.
- VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) stock rose 6.09% to $10.62. The current volume of 71.7K shares is 48.33% of VirTra’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.7 million.
- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) shares moved upwards by 6.03% to $17.93. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.3 million, which is 106.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
Losers
- RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) shares decreased by 9.25% to $5.5 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 180.0K shares, making up 69.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.7 million.
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares decreased by 7.52% to $1.42. Trading volume for ComSovereign Holding’s stock is 322.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 135.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.6 million.
- TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) shares decreased by 6.93% to $1.21. The current volume of 613.4K shares is 564.84% of TOMI Environmental Solns’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.3 million.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock declined by 6.56% to $2.85. The company’s market cap stands at $14.4 million.
