12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares increased by 9.04% to $13.99 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $412.0 million.
- AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK) stock rose 2.18% to $37.33. AZEK Co’s trading volume hit 139.2K shares by close, accounting for 12.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion.
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) stock rose 1.52% to $2.0. The company’s market cap stands at $958.0 million.
- Markforged Holding (NYSE:MKFG) shares rose 1.21% to $6.64. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) stock moved upwards by 0.96% to $50.59. The company’s market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
- Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) shares rose 0.82% to $6.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $339.6 million.
Losers
- Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) shares decreased by 3.35% to $4.91 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $78.4 million.
- Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) shares decreased by 1.28% to $5.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.9 million.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock decreased by 1.15% to $1.72. The company’s market cap stands at $52.0 million.
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock declined by 0.95% to $2.1. The company’s market cap stands at $392.9 million.
- View (NASDAQ:VIEW) stock fell 0.93% to $5.37. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE:LICY) stock declined by 0.86% to $11.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
