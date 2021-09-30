12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) shares moved upwards by 3.02% to $22.79 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 billion.
- CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) stock rose 1.73% to $2.94. The company’s market cap stands at $59.6 million.
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) stock increased by 1.67% to $6.67. The company’s market cap stands at $107.8 million.
- Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares moved upwards by 1.67% to $4.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $254.8 million.
- Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) shares increased by 1.45% to $19.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) stock increased by 1.36% to $46.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
Losers
- Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) stock decreased by 4.63% to $8.25 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.1 million.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares declined by 2.68% to $4.0. The company’s market cap stands at $33.5 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares fell 2.58% to $0.41. This security traded at a volume of 401.1K shares come close, making up 6.91% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.7 million.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares fell 2.38% to $0.54. The company’s market cap stands at $61.2 million.
- Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) shares fell 1.66% to $1.78. The company’s market cap stands at $81.4 million.
- Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) shares declined by 1.64% to $18.6. The company’s market cap stands at $4.5 billion.
