fbpx

QQQ
-1.32
360.60
-0.37%
BTC/USD
+ 234.53
43395.43
+ 0.54%
DIA
-5.37
349.14
-1.56%
SPY
-5.30
439.75
-1.22%
TLT
-0.02
144.36
-0.01%
GLD
+ 2.87
158.45
+ 1.78%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
September 30, 2021 4:33 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) shares moved upwards by 3.02% to $22.79 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 billion.
  • CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) stock rose 1.73% to $2.94. The company’s market cap stands at $59.6 million.
  • ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) stock increased by 1.67% to $6.67. The company’s market cap stands at $107.8 million.
  • Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares moved upwards by 1.67% to $4.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $254.8 million.
  • Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) shares increased by 1.45% to $19.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) stock increased by 1.36% to $46.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.

Losers

  • Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) stock decreased by 4.63% to $8.25 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.1 million.
  • Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares declined by 2.68% to $4.0. The company’s market cap stands at $33.5 million.
  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares fell 2.58% to $0.41. This security traded at a volume of 401.1K shares come close, making up 6.91% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.7 million.
  • Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares fell 2.38% to $0.54. The company’s market cap stands at $61.2 million.
  • Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) shares fell 1.66% to $1.78. The company’s market cap stands at $81.4 million.
  • Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) shares declined by 1.64% to $18.6. The company’s market cap stands at $4.5 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers read more
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

  read more
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more