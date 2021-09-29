fbpx

QQQ
-0.59
360.46
-0.16%
BTC/USD
-1981.17
41179.73
-4.59%
DIA
+ 0.91
342.01
+ 0.27%
SPY
+ 0.67
433.05
+ 0.15%
TLT
+ 0.25
143.84
+ 0.17%
GLD
-0.71
162.76
-0.44%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
September 29, 2021 4:35 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) stock moved upwards by 3.82% to $11.39 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Rekor Systems’s trading volume hit 135.1K shares by close, accounting for 10.45% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $499.3 million.
  • Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) stock increased by 2.27% to $5.85. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 77.1K shares, which is 0.37 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) stock increased by 2.26% to $1.8. The company’s market cap stands at $82.3 million.
  • 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) shares rose 2.05% to $28.34. Trading volume for this security closed at 76.2K, accounting for 2.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
  • MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) shares rose 1.85% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.4 million.
  • Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) shares moved upwards by 1.7% to $1.19. The company’s market cap stands at $61.3 million.

Losers

  • DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) shares decreased by 5.03% to $12.28 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $211.8 million.
  • Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares fell 2.68% to $17.45. The company’s market cap stands at $771.2 million.
  • Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) stock fell 2.17% to $2.71. The company’s market cap stands at $181.4 million.
  • Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares decreased by 1.78% to $3.32. Trading volume for this security closed at 66.4K, accounting for 0.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $178.2 million.
  • Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares fell 1.16% to $0.93. The company’s market cap stands at $70.2 million.
  • ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares declined by 1.02% to $6.8. The company’s market cap stands at $109.9 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

  read more
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

  read more
10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more