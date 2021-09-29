12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) stock moved upwards by 3.82% to $11.39 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Rekor Systems’s trading volume hit 135.1K shares by close, accounting for 10.45% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $499.3 million.
- Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) stock increased by 2.27% to $5.85. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 77.1K shares, which is 0.37 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) stock increased by 2.26% to $1.8. The company’s market cap stands at $82.3 million.
- 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) shares rose 2.05% to $28.34. Trading volume for this security closed at 76.2K, accounting for 2.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
- MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) shares rose 1.85% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.4 million.
- Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) shares moved upwards by 1.7% to $1.19. The company’s market cap stands at $61.3 million.
Losers
- DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) shares decreased by 5.03% to $12.28 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $211.8 million.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares fell 2.68% to $17.45. The company’s market cap stands at $771.2 million.
- Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) stock fell 2.17% to $2.71. The company’s market cap stands at $181.4 million.
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares decreased by 1.78% to $3.32. Trading volume for this security closed at 66.4K, accounting for 0.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $178.2 million.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares fell 1.16% to $0.93. The company’s market cap stands at $70.2 million.
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares declined by 1.02% to $6.8. The company’s market cap stands at $109.9 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.