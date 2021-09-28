10 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) stock increased by 4.96% to $1.48 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.8 million.
- Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) stock rose 2.85% to $18.37. This security traded at a volume of 591.8K shares come close, making up 35.24% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion.
- CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) shares rose 2.7% to $12.89. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 687.6K shares, which is 22.97 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
- Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) shares increased by 2.04% to $2.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.9 million.
- Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) shares moved upwards by 1.99% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $240.7 million.
- Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) shares rose 1.55% to $5.89. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.4 million, accounting for 10.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 billion.
Losers
- EQT (NYSE:EQT) stock decreased by 5.39% to $20.9 during Tuesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 718.0K shares come close, making up 11.31% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 billion.
- Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) stock decreased by 3.54% to $6.27. At the close, Oil States International’s trading volume reached 66.6K shares. This is 8.84% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $384.8 million.
- NOV (NYSE:NOV) stock fell 1.12% to $13.3. Trading volume for this security closed at 287.3K, accounting for 4.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.1 billion.
- TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) stock declined by 0.77% to $48.03. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 311.1K shares, which is 15.97 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.8 billion.
