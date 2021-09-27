fbpx

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
September 27, 2021 4:31 pm
Gainers

  • Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) shares increased by 2.37% to $0.82 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.3 million.
  • FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) shares moved upwards by 2.35% to $4.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.3 million.
  • Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE:LICY) stock rose 1.88% to $11.87. The company’s market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
  • CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) stock increased by 1.21% to $7.48. The company’s market cap stands at $267.5 million.
  • Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) shares moved upwards by 0.96% to $9.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $587.7 million.
  • Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) shares increased by 0.95% to $5.3. The company’s market cap stands at $26.9 million.

Losers

  • Montrose Environmental Gr (NYSE:MEG) shares decreased by 3.18% to $65.3 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares declined by 2.09% to $19.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $567.0 million.
  • Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) stock decreased by 1.51% to $29.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $263.8 million.
  • Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) stock declined by 1.49% to $3.31. This security traded at a volume of 1.7 million shares come close, making up 213.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) stock fell 1.3% to $1.53. Trading volume for this security closed at 77.3K, accounting for 1.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.7 million.
  • Insteel Indus (NYSE:IIIN) shares declined by 1.18% to $39.6. The company’s market cap stands at $766.5 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

