12 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) stock increased by 2.16% to $17.69 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 billion.
- United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares increased by 1.79% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.9 million.
- New York Community (NYSE:NYCB) shares moved upwards by 1.55% to $12.64. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 359.9K shares, which is 5.66 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 billion.
- Blackstone (NYSE:BX) stock increased by 1.44% to $127.71. Trading volume for this security closed at 263.5K, accounting for 6.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.3 billion.
- Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) shares increased by 1.28% to $98.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 billion.
- Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) stock increased by 1.27% to $126.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.7 billion.
Losers
- Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) stock fell 2.79% to $0.69 during Wednesday's after-market session. Senmiao Technology's trading volume hit 52.5K shares by close, accounting for 5.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.2 million.
- Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) stock fell 1.57% to $56.47. Brown & Brown's trading volume hit 156.3K shares by close, accounting for 8.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 billion.
- Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) shares declined by 1.52% to $20.21. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 billion.
- China Life Insurance Co (NYSE:LFC) shares declined by 1.36% to $8.03. The company's market cap stands at $45.3 billion.
- CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) shares declined by 1.31% to $186.85. At the close, CME Group's trading volume reached 71.9K shares. This is 5.85% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.1 billion.
- Comerica (NYSE:CMA) stock declined by 1.29% to $72.73. At the close, Comerica's trading volume reached 214.9K shares. This is 16.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 billion.
