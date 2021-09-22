Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.
Gainers
- United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) stock moved upwards by 4.38% to $3.33 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 144.4K shares, making up 61.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $145.1 million.
- Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) shares increased by 4.11% to $84.05. As of 12:40 EST, Trupanion's stock is trading at a volume of 56.6K, which is 19.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
- Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) stock moved upwards by 3.05% to $64.72. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 318.2K shares, making up 24.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 billion.
- Genworth Finl (NYSE:GNW) stock moved upwards by 2.98% to $3.44. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 806.2K, which is 25.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Aon (NYSE:AON) stock rose 2.82% to $299.15. Aon's stock is trading at a volume of 605.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 30.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.4 billion.
- Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) stock moved upwards by 2.82% to $8.75. Trading volume for Intl General Insurance's stock is 3.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 21.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $436.9 million.
Losers
- Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE:KFS) shares decreased by 2.4% to $5.25 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Kingsway Financial Servs's stock is trading at a volume of 63.5K, which is 348.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $119.2 million.
- Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock fell 1.74% to $2.27. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 260.9K shares, making up 40.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.9 million.
- FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares declined by 1.72% to $2.24. Trading volume for FedNat Holding's stock is 43.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 27.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.0 million.
- GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares declined by 1.56% to $5.38. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 982.2K, which is 28.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) shares decreased by 1.04% to $4.97. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
- Global Indemnity Group, LLC – 7.875% Subordinated Notes due 2047 (NASDAQ:GBLIL) stock decreased by 0.87% to $26.09. Global Indemnity Group, LLC – 7.875% Subordinated Notes due 2047's stock is trading at a volume of 3.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 77.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
