11 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ:LGHL) shares increased by 15.78% to $1.32 during Friday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 442.7K shares, making up 61.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $51.7 million.
- Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) stock increased by 9.73% to $6.08. As of 12:30 EST, Heritage Insurance Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 165.1K, which is 103.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $170.2 million.
- United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares moved upwards by 8.21% to $3.03. United Insurance Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 321.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 219.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $130.9 million.
- First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) stock moved upwards by 6.34% to $10.9. The company’s market cap stands at $67.7 million.
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock increased by 6.11% to $6.33. The current volume of 9.9 million shares is 144.57% of Root’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) shares moved upwards by 6.09% to $4.26. Broadway Financial’s stock is trading at a volume of 150.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 16.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $306.0 million.
Losers
- Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) stock declined by 6.95% to $2.41 during Friday’s regular session. The company’s market cap stands at $15.4 million.
- Jupai Hldgs (NYSE:JP) shares declined by 6.3% to $1.01. The company’s market cap stands at $33.6 million.
- A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) shares decreased by 6.23% to $57.29. A-Mark Precious Metals’s stock is trading at a volume of 82.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 83.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $646.8 million.
- Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) stock declined by 5.81% to $4.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) shares decreased by 5.68% to $27.58. As of 12:30 EST, Newtek Business Services’s stock is trading at a volume of 227.7K, which is 75.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $621.8 million.
