12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
September 13, 2021 4:47 pm
Gainers

  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares moved upwards by 3.83% to $18.67 during Monday’s after-market session. At the close, Aterian’s trading volume reached 3.5 million shares. This is 44.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $720.2 million.
  • Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock moved upwards by 2.29% to $2.68. At the close, Gaotu Techedu’s trading volume reached 107.8K shares. This is 0.85% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $684.9 million.
  • Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) stock moved upwards by 2.28% to $26.46. The company’s market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
  • Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) stock rose 1.98% to $2.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $260.6 million.
  • Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUEM) stock moved upwards by 1.72% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.5 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Regis (NYSE:RGS) shares increased by 1.57% to $4.52. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 62.9K shares, which is 14.64 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $161.8 million.

Losers

  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares fell 2.76% to $4.95 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.8 million.
  • China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares fell 2.57% to $3.04. The company’s market cap stands at $37.4 million.
  • REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) shares declined by 1.5% to $5.95. The company’s market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) stock declined by 1.22% to $13.05. This security traded at a volume of 171.9K shares come close, making up 6.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) shares decreased by 1.19% to $18.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion.
  • Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) stock decreased by 1.18% to $32.72. At the close, Aramark’s trading volume reached 117.9K shares. This is 6.64% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $8.3 billion.

