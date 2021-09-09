12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE) stock rose 25.56% to $8.3 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $98.7 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares rose 9.8% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $212.0 million.
- Dave & Buster’s Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) shares rose 7.3% to $38.03. This security traded at a volume of 441.2K shares come close, making up 36.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- PowerSchool Holdings (NYSE:PWSC) shares moved upwards by 3.44% to $33.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) stock moved upwards by 2.9% to $20.2. At the close, Jumia Technologies’s trading volume reached 721.4K shares. This is 17.61% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUEM) stock rose 2.13% to $2.39. The company’s market cap stands at $205.9 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) stock decreased by 15.99% to $20.08 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $156.7 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) stock fell 8.46% to $36.25. The company’s market cap stands at $934.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) stock decreased by 7.17% to $5.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $370.4 million.
- Traeger (NYSE:COOK) shares fell 6.49% to $23.95. The company’s market cap stands at $2.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) shares fell 2.48% to $25.58. The company’s market cap stands at $360.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock declined by 2.23% to $0.61. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 111.8K shares, which is 0.27 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $553.0 million.
