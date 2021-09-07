12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- First Advantage (NASDAQ:FA) stock moved upwards by 4.96% to $24.33 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $3.7 billion.
- Argan (NYSE:AGX) stock moved upwards by 2.97% to $48.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $764.8 million.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares moved upwards by 2.65% to $1.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.4 million.
- Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) shares moved upwards by 1.76% to $7.49. The company’s market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) stock increased by 1.59% to $7.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) shares increased by 1.42% to $3.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.3 million.
Losers
- ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) stock decreased by 3.55% to $4.35 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $39.8 million.
- WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) stock fell 1.51% to $28.76. The company’s market cap stands at $6.5 billion.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock fell 1.42% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $540.1 million.
- Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) shares declined by 1.26% to $7.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $282.1 million.
- Euro Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:CLWT) stock fell 1.13% to $3.5. The company’s market cap stands at $18.0 million.
- Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) shares fell 0.98% to $93.25. Avis Budget Gr’s trading volume hit 1.5 million shares by close, accounting for 101.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $6.2 billion.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.