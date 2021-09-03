Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock moved upwards by 6.33% to $11.91 during Friday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, SelectQuote’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.8 million, which is 121.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) stock moved upwards by 6.26% to $4.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
- Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) stock rose 3.87% to $34.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) shares rose 2.9% to $5.66. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 6.3K, which is 38.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.3 million.
- GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares moved upwards by 2.76% to $5.01. The current volume of 2.0 million shares is 77.12% of GoHealth’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock moved upwards by 1.42% to $2.85. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 13.3K, which is 31.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.7 million.
Losers
- Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock fell 4.49% to $3.62 during Friday’s regular session. Conifer Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 181.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 115.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $35.0 million.
- FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares fell 4.35% to $2.4. FedNat Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 54.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 33.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million.
- Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) shares declined by 3.45% to $7.0. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 2.5K, which is 15.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.9 million.
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock declined by 3.37% to $6.03. The current volume of 3.8 million shares is 62.61% of Root’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- NI Holdings (NASDAQ:NODK) stock declined by 3.05% to $19.11. The current volume of 740 shares is 6.24% of NI Holdings’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $409.9 million.
- United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) stock decreased by 2.99% to $3.58. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 70.3K shares, making up 70.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.8 million.
