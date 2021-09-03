11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares increased by 17.78% to $3.04 during Friday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 53.0 million shares, making up 2501.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $212.9 million.
- Youdao (NYSE:DAO) stock moved upwards by 11.7% to $14.03. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 600.4K, which is 88.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) stock rose 9.51% to $23.36. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 858.2K, which is 180.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $332.9 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) shares moved upwards by 8.08% to $2.14. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 99.5K, which is 95.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $187.0 million.
- Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) shares rose 7.53% to $10.06. As of 12:30 EST, Barnes & Noble Education’s stock is trading at a volume of 367.1K, which is 58.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $519.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) stock declined by 11.22% to $2.87 during Friday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Charles & Colvard’s stock is trading at a volume of 585.7K, which is 430.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock fell 10.59% to $0.47. The current volume of 5.3 million shares is 316.91% of Molecular Data’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.0 million.
- KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) stock decreased by 8.09% to $3.75. As of 12:30 EST, KBS Fashion Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million, which is 826.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $15.8 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out today.
- 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) stock decreased by 7.43% to $1.19. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 58.81% of 17 Education & Technology’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $228.5 million.
- Hovnanian Enterprises (NASDAQ:HOVNP) shares decreased by 7.17% to $16.85.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock fell 6.95% to $7.43. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 37.7 million, which is 118.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $516.8 million.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.