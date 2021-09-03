fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.16
379.24
+ 0.3%
BTC/USD
+ 1089.51
50336.15
+ 2.21%
DIA
-0.31
355.18
-0.09%
SPY
+ 0.18
453.01
+ 0.04%
TLT
-1.33
150.87
-0.89%
GLD
+ 2.20
167.06
+ 1.3%

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
September 3, 2021 1:58 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares increased by 17.78% to $3.04 during Friday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 53.0 million shares, making up 2501.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $212.9 million.
  • Youdao (NYSE:DAO) stock moved upwards by 11.7% to $14.03. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 600.4K, which is 88.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) stock rose 9.51% to $23.36. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 858.2K, which is 180.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $332.9 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) shares moved upwards by 8.08% to $2.14. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 99.5K, which is 95.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $187.0 million.
  • Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) shares rose 7.53% to $10.06. As of 12:30 EST, Barnes & Noble Education’s stock is trading at a volume of 367.1K, which is 58.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $519.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) stock declined by 11.22% to $2.87 during Friday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Charles & Colvard’s stock is trading at a volume of 585.7K, which is 430.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock fell 10.59% to $0.47. The current volume of 5.3 million shares is 316.91% of Molecular Data’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.0 million.
  • KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) stock decreased by 8.09% to $3.75. As of 12:30 EST, KBS Fashion Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million, which is 826.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $15.8 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out today.
  • 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) stock decreased by 7.43% to $1.19. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 58.81% of 17 Education & Technology’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $228.5 million.
  • Hovnanian Enterprises (NASDAQ:HOVNP) shares decreased by 7.17% to $16.85.
  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock fell 6.95% to $7.43. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 37.7 million, which is 118.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $516.8 million.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

  read more

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

  read more

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

  read more