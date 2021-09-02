12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) stock rose 3.16% to $2.61 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.3 million.
- Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) stock moved upwards by 1.99% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.5 million.
- Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) stock rose 1.76% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 million.
- Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) shares increased by 1.62% to $0.4. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.2 million shares, which is 20.83 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.7 million.
- 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) shares moved upwards by 1.56% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $250.7 million.
- Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) shares increased by 1.33% to $3.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.5 million.
Losers
- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) stock decreased by 6.77% to $16.81 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $269.1 million.
- Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) shares decreased by 4.49% to $1.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million.
- Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) shares decreased by 2.58% to $13.25. The company’s market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock fell 2.51% to $5.05. The company’s market cap stands at $126.2 million.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock decreased by 2.3% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.5 million.
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) shares decreased by 2.29% to $12.4. Trading volume for this security closed at 316.2K, accounting for 17.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $900.3 million.
