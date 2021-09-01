Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares increased by 9.31% to $10.44 during Wednesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.4 million shares, making up 209.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) shares rose 4.86% to $94.17. Trading volume for Palomar Hldgs’s stock is 41.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 34.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares rose 3.63% to $2.85. The current volume of 700.5K shares is 131.09% of Huize Holding’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.5 million.
- Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) shares moved upwards by 3.33% to $16.11. As of 12:40 EST, Oscar Health’s stock is trading at a volume of 531.7K, which is 57.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
- GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares rose 3.29% to $5.02. GoHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 106.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock increased by 3.11% to $3.64. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 360.5K, which is 62.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
Losers
- FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) stock declined by 3.48% to $2.5 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 70.1K, which is 43.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.6 million.
- United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) stock decreased by 2.89% to $3.7. United Insurance Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 24.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 23.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.8 million.
- Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:UVE) stock declined by 2.53% to $13.88. Universal Insurance Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 96.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 63.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $434.2 million.
- Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) stock fell 1.8% to $5.18. The company’s market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
- Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares decreased by 1.78% to $2.77. Reliance Global Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 28.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 64.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.3 million.
- Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) shares fell 1.72% to $6.88. As of 12:40 EST, Heritage Insurance Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 40.7K, which is 27.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $192.1 million.
