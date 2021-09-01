fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.36
377.59
+ 0.62%
BTC/USD
+ 1755.25
48738.16
+ 3.74%
DIA
+ 0.19
353.73
+ 0.05%
SPY
+ 1.38
450.19
+ 0.3%
TLT
-0.11
148.94
-0.07%
GLD
-0.12
169.81
-0.07%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
September 1, 2021 12:47 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares increased by 9.31% to $10.44 during Wednesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.4 million shares, making up 209.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) shares rose 4.86% to $94.17. Trading volume for Palomar Hldgs’s stock is 41.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 34.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares rose 3.63% to $2.85. The current volume of 700.5K shares is 131.09% of Huize Holding’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.5 million.
  • Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) shares moved upwards by 3.33% to $16.11. As of 12:40 EST, Oscar Health’s stock is trading at a volume of 531.7K, which is 57.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares rose 3.29% to $5.02. GoHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 106.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock increased by 3.11% to $3.64. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 360.5K, which is 62.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

Losers

  • FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) stock declined by 3.48% to $2.5 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 70.1K, which is 43.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.6 million.
  • United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) stock decreased by 2.89% to $3.7. United Insurance Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 24.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 23.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.8 million.
  • Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:UVE) stock declined by 2.53% to $13.88. Universal Insurance Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 96.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 63.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $434.2 million.
  • Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) stock fell 1.8% to $5.18. The company’s market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares decreased by 1.78% to $2.77. Reliance Global Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 28.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 64.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.3 million.
  • Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) shares fell 1.72% to $6.88. As of 12:40 EST, Heritage Insurance Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 40.7K, which is 27.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $192.1 million.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more