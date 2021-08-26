fbpx

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
August 26, 2021 4:33 pm
Gainers

  • Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) stock rose 17.41% to $23.13 during Thursday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.6 million, accounting for 42.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $560.6 million.
  • Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) shares moved upwards by 8.79% to $237.87. Trading volume for this security closed at 123.2K, accounting for 11.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) shares increased by 6.84% to $5.62. Lantronix’s trading volume hit 78.9K shares by close, accounting for 84.77% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $162.3 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) stock increased by 4.55% to $258.0. This security traded at a volume of 300.4K shares come close, making up 19.48% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $63.7 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) shares rose 3.63% to $5.7. The company’s market cap stands at $137.7 million.
  • Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ:VG) stock increased by 2.86% to $13.64. At the close, Vonage Hldgs’s trading volume reached 238.9K shares. This is 12.42% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.

Losers

  • Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) stock declined by 7.89% to $90.0 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $2.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) stock declined by 4.37% to $60.48. At the close, Marvell Technology’s trading volume reached 294.7K shares. This is 4.57% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $49.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • VMware (NYSE:VMW) shares fell 4.07% to $152.44. VMware’s trading volume hit 90.7K shares by close, accounting for 9.96% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $63.8 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • HP (NYSE:HPQ) stock fell 4.01% to $28.03. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.7 million, accounting for 18.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares decreased by 2.46% to $7.96. This security traded at a volume of 139.5K shares come close, making up 1.48% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $808.7 million.
  • Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock declined by 1.97% to $0.99. The company’s market cap stands at $74.1 million.

