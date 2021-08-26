Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) shares rose 1.99% to $27.84 during Thursday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 29.6K shares, making up 48.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $701.0 million.
- Midwest Holding (NASDAQ:MDWT) shares moved upwards by 1.33% to $38.61. The current volume of 3.2K shares is 24.66% of Midwest Holding’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $144.3 million.
- Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) shares rose 1.2% to $68.83. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 62.4K shares, making up 21.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
- ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) shares increased by 1.17% to $24.94. ProAssurance’s stock is trading at a volume of 49.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 22.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) stock rose 0.94% to $65.48. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 210.9K shares, making up 20.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $12.5 billion.
- Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) shares moved upwards by 0.88% to $188.0. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 812 shares, making up 23.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $356.0 million.
Losers
- eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) stock declined by 9.88% to $36.78 during Thursday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.0 million, which is 313.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $965.4 million.
- Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock decreased by 6.79% to $2.61. Huize Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 536.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.5 million.
- GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares decreased by 4.57% to $4.66. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 3.9 million, which is 161.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares fell 2.97% to $3.93. As of 12:40 EST, Metromile’s stock is trading at a volume of 860.4K, which is 47.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $495.5 million.
- Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares declined by 2.69% to $2.9. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 17.4K shares, making up 34.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $31.7 million.
- United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) stock declined by 2.66% to $3.67. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 47.6K, which is 46.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $159.8 million.
