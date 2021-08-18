12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) stock increased by 32.79% to $2.47 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Protagenic Therapeutics’s trading volume hit 631.3K shares by close, accounting for 35.84% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $36.1 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) shares rose 5.28% to $2.59. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 57.6K shares, which is 15.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.6 million.
- Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) stock rose 5.08% to $1.24. The company’s market cap stands at $141.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) stock moved upwards by 4.75% to $10.36. Cano Health’s trading volume hit 851.0K shares by close, accounting for 40.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) stock rose 4.41% to $5.44. This security traded at a volume of 254.4K shares come close, making up 42.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $265.4 million.
- Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) stock increased by 4.23% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.3 million.
Losers
- PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) stock decreased by 5.76% to $9.33 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.7 million, accounting for 79.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.
- Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) shares decreased by 4.61% to $2.9. The company’s market cap stands at $282.2 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) shares fell 3.78% to $24.73. The company’s market cap stands at $334.1 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) stock fell 3.34% to $2.9. NanoVibronix’s trading volume hit 118.4K shares by close, accounting for 0.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $69.9 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) stock fell 2.48% to $6.3. The company’s market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) shares decreased by 2.3% to $1.28. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.0 million shares, which is 7.75 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $250.8 million.
