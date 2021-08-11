12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) shares moved upwards by 6.81% to $37.17 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 701.6K shares, which is 35.28 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) stock moved upwards by 5.7% to $13.53. This security traded at a volume of 77.4K shares come close, making up 11.72% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $704.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) stock rose 5.19% to $5.87. Lordstown Motors’s trading volume hit 1.9 million shares by close, accounting for 15.67% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) shares moved upwards by 2.32% to $2.2. The company’s market cap stands at $69.9 million.
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) stock rose 1.95% to $2.09. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 58.2K shares, which is 9.58 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.8 million.
- StoneMor (NYSE:STON) stock increased by 1.85% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $324.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) stock decreased by 19.59% to $14.08 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $527.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Fisker (NYSE:FSR) shares fell 5.34% to $17.3. Trading volume for this security closed at 664.3K, accounting for 5.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) shares declined by 3.59% to $36.6. This security traded at a volume of 148.9K shares come close, making up 7.24% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Dave & Buster’s Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) stock fell 3.3% to $35.77. Trading volume for this security closed at 108.6K, accounting for 8.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) stock declined by 3.28% to $4.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) shares declined by 3.13% to $33.53. The company’s market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
