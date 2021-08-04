12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Gap (NYSE:GPS) shares moved upwards by 6.22% to $28.76 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 430.3K shares, which is 6.71 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $10.8 billion.
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) stock rose 4.45% to $34.12. Trading volume for this security closed at 268.8K, accounting for 6.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.7 billion.
- MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) stock increased by 4.14% to $1635.0. The company’s market cap stands at $81.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY) shares moved upwards by 3.97% to $20.95. The company’s market cap stands at $227.4 million.
- Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) stock rose 3.5% to $25.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) shares rose 3.46% to $91.92. The company’s market cap stands at $6.0 billion.
Losers
- Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) shares declined by 13.94% to $173.93 during Wednesday’s after-market session. At the close, Etsy’s trading volume reached 774.4K shares. This is 25.31% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) shares decreased by 8.38% to $76.5. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 57.8K shares, which is 14.06 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) shares decreased by 7.53% to $65.84. This security traded at a volume of 79.2K shares come close, making up 6.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) stock fell 4.91% to $0.81. This security traded at a volume of 549.5K shares come close, making up 106.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $130.6 million.
- China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) shares declined by 3.48% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.8 million.
- Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) shares decreased by 2.64% to $2.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.5 million.
