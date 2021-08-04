12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) shares increased by 10.17% to $42.65 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Ping Identity Holding (NYSE:PING) stock moved upwards by 9.12% to $24.4. At the close, Ping Identity Holding’s trading volume reached 116.4K shares. This is 14.45% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- 8×8 (NYSE:EGHT) stock increased by 7.11% to $26.49. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 125.3K shares, which is 9.52 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.9 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) shares increased by 6.79% to $8.8. The company’s market cap stands at $324.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares rose 3.27% to $2.21. The company’s market cap stands at $52.8 million.
- The Western Union (NYSE:WU) stock increased by 2.88% to $22.8. This security traded at a volume of 675.5K shares come close, making up 17.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) stock declined by 18.8% to $36.2 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Fastly’s trading volume hit 1.3 million shares by close, accounting for 28.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) shares fell 5.54% to $7.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $669.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) stock decreased by 4.29% to $6.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.3 million.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares decreased by 3.89% to $5.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.9 million.
- LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) shares fell 3.73% to $59.99. LivePerson’s trading volume hit 53.8K shares by close, accounting for 9.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) shares decreased by 3.63% to $1.33. The company’s market cap stands at $48.1 million.
