12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) stock rose 7.49% to $34.0 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 17.2K, accounting for 6.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. read more