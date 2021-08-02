12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) shares rose 10.86% to $285.72 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 106.8K, accounting for 12.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) stock increased by 7.63% to $9.3. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 72.5K shares, which is 10.79 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $940.1 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) stock increased by 6.9% to $4.8. The company’s market cap stands at $84.5 million.
- Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) stock increased by 2.43% to $4.2. The company’s market cap stands at $20.4 million.
- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares increased by 1.98% to $186.75. At the close, Enphase Energy’s trading volume reached 117.9K shares. This is 4.23% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock moved upwards by 1.83% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.3 million.
Losers
- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) shares declined by 5.8% to $10.56 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 73.8K, accounting for 12.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $826.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) shares decreased by 4.2% to $36.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares declined by 4.17% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.0 million.
- Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) stock decreased by 2.67% to $52.69. Ultra Clean Holdings’s trading volume hit 54.1K shares by close, accounting for 11.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) shares declined by 2.5% to $59.47. The company’s market cap stands at $6.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) shares fell 1.6% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $223.2 million.
