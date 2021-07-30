10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) shares rose 4.66% to $3.59 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.5 million.
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock rose 2.14% to $2.62. This security traded at a volume of 179.8K shares come close, making up 1.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $490.2 million.
- Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) shares moved upwards by 1.19% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) shares rose 1.04% to $7.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $536.4 million.
Losers
- Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) stock declined by 1.79% to $3.31 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.7 million.
- RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) stock fell 1.43% to $4.14. The company’s market cap stands at $45.9 million.
- Waste Management (NYSE:WM) stock fell 1.32% to $146.4. This security traded at a volume of 53.0K shares come close, making up 4.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN) stock decreased by 1.29% to $7.69. The company’s market cap stands at $354.7 million.
- ADT (NYSE:ADT) shares decreased by 1.25% to $10.35. At the close, ADT’s trading volume reached 621.2K shares. This is 20.64% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $8.5 billion.
- NOW (NYSE:DNOW) shares fell 1.17% to $9.76. At the close, NOW’s trading volume reached 152.7K shares. This is 22.39% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
