12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares rose 17.12% to $26.81 during Thursday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 91.5K, which is 63.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $899.6 million.
- Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) shares moved upwards by 16.31% to $24.4. The current volume of 402.6K shares is 203.23% of Dream Finders Homes’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX) stock moved upwards by 15.76% to $43.58. Tempur Sealy Intl’s stock is trading at a volume of 3.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 187.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $8.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares rose 14.15% to $3.71. The current volume of 4.4 million shares is 39.63% of Uxin’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) stock increased by 13.38% to $108.5. As of 12:30 EST, Meritage Homes’s stock is trading at a volume of 512.1K, which is 132.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) shares increased by 13.0% to $5.38.
Losers
- RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) shares fell 9.48% to $3.44 during Thursday’s regular session. Trading volume for RYB Education’s stock is 115.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 99.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $94.8 million.
- First High-School Edu (NYSE:FHS) shares fell 8.44% to $3.58. First High-School Edu’s stock is trading at a volume of 100.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 38.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $103.6 million.
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock declined by 7.88% to $3.33. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 18.9 million, which is 158.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $852.3 million.
- Leju Holdings (NYSE:LEJU) stock declined by 6.48% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $216.8 million.
- Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) stock fell 6.31% to $4.16. Jiuzi Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 331.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 11.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.0 million.
- China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares decreased by 6.28% to $3.14. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 505.5K shares, making up 224.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $67.5 million.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.