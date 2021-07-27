12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) stock increased by 9.86% to $49.0 during Tuesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 300.8K shares come close, making up 28.52% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock rose 5.99% to $0.82. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.5 million, accounting for 47.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.9 million.
- Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) shares moved upwards by 3.04% to $85.2. At the close, Trade Desk’s trading volume reached 209.7K shares. This is 5.73% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $40.5 billion.
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares rose 2.31% to $7.08. This security traded at a volume of 73.3K shares come close, making up 2.76% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.5 million.
- Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) shares increased by 1.67% to $55.76. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) stock increased by 1.27% to $92.19. At the close, Advanced Micro Devices’s trading volume reached 3.5 million shares. This is 8.48% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $112.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) shares declined by 9.34% to $4.66 during Tuesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 958.3K shares come close, making up 240.71% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $82.1 million.
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock declined by 9.28% to $9.98. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.0 million, accounting for 12.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) stock fell 6.0% to $162.49. Enphase Energy’s trading volume hit 168.8K shares by close, accounting for 5.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $22.0 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) stock decreased by 3.84% to $26.55. At the close, Juniper Networks’s trading volume reached 242.0K shares. This is 6.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $8.7 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares decreased by 3.29% to $5.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.1 million.
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock declined by 2.77% to $278.62. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.0 million, accounting for 20.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 trillion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
