Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
July 26, 2021 12:47 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Aon (NYSE:AON) stock increased by 9.31% to $254.12 during Monday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.5 million shares, making up 430.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $57.1 billion.
  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock increased by 3.9% to $3.33. Reliance Global Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 8.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 0.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $36.3 million.
  • Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) stock rose 3.7% to $4.48. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4K shares, making up 21.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 million.
  • Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) stock increased by 3.57% to $14.47. Ambac Financial Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 252.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 66.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $664.7 million.
  • Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) stock rose 3.31% to $7.8. Trading volume for Kingstone Companies’s stock is 11.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 83.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.1 million.
  • Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) stock rose 2.81% to $5.23. Hallmark Financial Servs’s stock is trading at a volume of 57.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 43.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $93.3 million.

Losers

  • Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) stock decreased by 9.5% to $204.92 during Monday’s regular session. Trading volume for Willis Towers Watson’s stock is 3.8 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 367.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 billion.
  • eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) stock declined by 5.12% to $56.02. eHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 146.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 45.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) stock decreased by 3.28% to $14.78. Trading volume for Fanhua’s stock is 67.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 72.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $798.1 million.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) stock fell 3.2% to $3.48. As of 12:40 EST, Oxbridge Re Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 215.1K, which is 9.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.9 million.
  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares declined by 3.06% to $4.12. Trading volume for Huize Holding’s stock is 151.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 68.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $212.9 million.
  • Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) shares declined by 3.05% to $43.0. The current volume of 195 shares is 1.75% of Independence Holding’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $643.5 million.

