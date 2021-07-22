11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares rose 4.78% to $1.97 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.9 million.
- Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) stock increased by 4.15% to $90.5. This security traded at a volume of 191.1K shares come close, making up 23.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) stock rose 1.75% to $24.9. The company’s market cap stands at $676.1 million.
- Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) stock moved upwards by 1.51% to $3.36. Trading volume for this security closed at 75.3K, accounting for 3.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $365.8 million.
- Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) stock moved upwards by 1.06% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.5 million.
Losers
- Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) stock declined by 9.63% to $3.1 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $32.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) shares declined by 9.54% to $40.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) shares fell 9.47% to $37.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares fell 2.17% to $7.23. The company’s market cap stands at $504.2 million.
- Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) stock decreased by 1.5% to $7.9. The company’s market cap stands at $546.7 million.
- Corporacion America (NYSE:CAAP) shares fell 1.33% to $5.23. The company’s market cap stands at $840.0 million.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.