Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
July 21, 2021 12:51 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) stock increased by 6.99% to $92.65 during Wednesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 990.4K shares, making up 47.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.7 billion.
  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock moved upwards by 5.04% to $7.7. Trading volume for Metromile’s stock is 244.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 13.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $968.8 million.
  • Prudential (NYSE:PUK) stock moved upwards by 4.26% to $37.64. Trading volume for Prudential’s stock is 448.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 231.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.2 billion.
  • Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) stock rose 3.87% to $61.69. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 497.5K, which is 37.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $11.7 billion.
  • Unum (NYSE:UNM) stock rose 3.78% to $28.09. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 758.3K shares, making up 43.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion.
  • Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) shares increased by 3.78% to $6.03. The current volume of 117.2K shares is 13.05% of Waterdrop’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.

Losers

  • Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) stock fell 0.91% to $27.5 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Global Indemnity Group’s stock is 1.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $396.7 million.
  • Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Unsecured Notes (NASDAQ:CNFRL) shares decreased by 0.89% to $24.58. Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Unsecured Notes’s stock is trading at a volume of 200 shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 11.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares declined by 0.56% to $121.82. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 68.5K shares, making up 28.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.5 billion.
  • Enstar Gr (NASDAQ:ESGRP) stock decreased by 0.42% to $29.42. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.2K, which is 8.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • AEGON N.V. Perp. Cap. Secs. Floating Rate (Netherlands) (NYSE:AEB) shares decreased by 0.41% to $25.8. AEGON N.V. Perp. Cap. Secs. Floating Rate (Netherlands)’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 19.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock decreased by 0.38% to $2.67. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.1K, which is 8.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 million.

