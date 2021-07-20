fbpx

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
July 20, 2021 1:28 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) stock moved upwards by 4.97% to $20.27 during Tuesday’s regular session. The current volume of 248.4K shares is 36.1% of Oscar Health’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.
  • Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) stock rose 4.89% to $47.18. As of 12:40 EST, Assured Guaranty’s stock is trading at a volume of 114.9K, which is 22.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
  • BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) shares rose 4.66% to $26.49. Trading volume for BRP Group’s stock is 51.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 19.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
  • Unum (NYSE:UNM) stock rose 4.5% to $27.27. Unum’s stock is trading at a volume of 895.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 51.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion.
  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares increased by 4.42% to $122.44. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 62.1K shares, making up 25.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.6 billion.
  • Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) stock increased by 4.41% to $42.31. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 217.5K shares, making up 34.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.6 billion.

Losers

  • ICC Holdings (NASDAQ:ICCH) stock decreased by 2.79% to $16.04 during Tuesday’s regular session. Trading volume for ICC Holdings’s stock is 675 as of 12:40 EST. This is 63.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $52.9 million.
  • Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) shares decreased by 1.31% to $9.07. Trading volume for Intl General Insurance’s stock is 3.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 6.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $442.1 million.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock fell 0.32% to $7.93. As of 12:40 EST, Root’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million, which is 49.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) stock fell 0.3% to $3.47. Trading volume for Oxbridge Re Holdings’s stock is 1.0 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 44.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $19.8 million.
  • NI Holdings (NASDAQ:NODK) shares fell 0.25% to $20.04. As of 12:40 EST, NI Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.1K, which is 8.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $427.6 million.
  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock fell 0.22% to $3.21. Trading volume for Reliance Global Group’s stock is 9.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 1.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.0 million.

