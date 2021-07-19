12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) stock increased by 27.23% to $79.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
- Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) shares increased by 7.94% to $4.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $270.1 million.
- Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) stock increased by 3.83% to $4.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $371.6 million.
- Aenza SAA (NYSE:AENZ) shares moved upwards by 3.72% to $1.95. The company's market cap stands at $340.0 million.
- Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) shares moved upwards by 2.45% to $3.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.5 million.
- Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) stock increased by 1.78% to $17.65. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
Losers
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares decreased by 10.0% to $0.91 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.2 million.
- MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG) shares decreased by 7.41% to $9.0. The company's market cap stands at $264.8 million.
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares decreased by 7.3% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.3 million.
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) stock decreased by 7.19% to $28.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion.
- Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) stock declined by 6.79% to $5.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million.
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares decreased by 5.5% to $6.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
