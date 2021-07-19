fbpx

QQQ
-3.21
360.81
-0.9%
DIA
-7.59
354.33
-2.19%
SPY
-6.58
437.92
-1.53%
TLT
+ 3.08
145.13
+ 2.08%
GLD
-0.39
169.80
-0.23%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
July 19, 2021 8:09 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

 

Gainers

  • SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) stock increased by 27.23% to $79.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
  • Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) shares increased by 7.94% to $4.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $270.1 million.
  • Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) stock increased by 3.83% to $4.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $371.6 million.
  • Aenza SAA (NYSE:AENZ) shares moved upwards by 3.72% to $1.95. The company's market cap stands at $340.0 million.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) shares moved upwards by 2.45% to $3.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.5 million.
  • Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) stock increased by 1.78% to $17.65. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares decreased by 10.0% to $0.91 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.2 million.
  • MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG) shares decreased by 7.41% to $9.0. The company's market cap stands at $264.8 million.
  • ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares decreased by 7.3% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.3 million.
  • Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) stock decreased by 7.19% to $28.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion.
  • Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) stock declined by 6.79% to $5.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million.
  • FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares decreased by 5.5% to $6.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.

 

 

Posted-In:

Movers

