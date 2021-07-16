Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE:KFS) stock increased by 3.58% to $5.2 during Friday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 12.2K, which is 36.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.5 million.
- Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares increased by 2.61% to $116.76. As of 12:40 EST, Goosehead Insurance’s stock is trading at a volume of 73.6K, which is 30.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
- RLI (NYSE:RLI) stock moved upwards by 2.14% to $108.34. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 47.3K shares, making up 38.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion.
- Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) stock rose 2.03% to $186.82. Trading volume for Erie Indemnity’s stock is 12.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 17.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $9.7 billion.
- James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR) stock rose 1.87% to $38.6. Trading volume for James River Gr Hldgs’s stock is 59.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 12.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- NI Holdings (NASDAQ:NODK) stock moved upwards by 1.69% to $19.84. The current volume of 3.1K shares is 22.68% of NI Holdings’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $423.3 million.
Losers
- Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) stock fell 3.96% to $3.16 during Friday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 380.1K shares, making up 18.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $17.8 million.
- Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares declined by 2.79% to $5.05. Huize Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 143.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 65.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $263.8 million.
- Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) shares fell 2.5% to $8.0. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 985 shares, making up 4.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $119.0 million.
- Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares decreased by 2.03% to $7.25. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 368.2K, which is 19.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $919.0 million.
- Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) shares fell 1.99% to $9.36. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 660 shares, making up 1.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $456.3 million.
- Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) shares declined by 1.79% to $4.96. Hallmark Financial Servs’s stock is trading at a volume of 91.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 71.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $91.1 million.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.