12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) stock moved upwards by 101.54% to $54.82 during Wednesday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Newegg Commerce’s stock is trading at a volume of 37.3 million, which is 2978.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $20.1 billion.
- iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) shares increased by 19.86% to $7.0. The current volume of 3.2 million shares is 541.0% of iPower’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.1 million.
- Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) stock increased by 5.6% to $17.28. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 285.5K shares, making up 97.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $892.0 million.
- Stride (NYSE:LRN) shares increased by 4.71% to $29.98. As of 12:30 EST, Stride’s stock is trading at a volume of 292.4K, which is 43.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) shares rose 4.36% to $169.14. The current volume of 91.5K shares is 32.26% of LGI Homes’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion.
- Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) shares moved upwards by 4.22% to $96.75. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 41.7K shares, making up 32.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $599.1 million.
Losers
- Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) stock fell 9.9% to $5.96 during Wednesday’s regular session. The current volume of 391.1K shares is 14.16% of Jiuzi Holdings’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.4 million.
- Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) shares declined by 9.58% to $7.37. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 172.1K, which is 125.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $614.2 million.
- Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) shares fell 9.47% to $5.51. As of 12:30 EST, Trxade Health’s stock is trading at a volume of 270.9K, which is 5.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.8 million.
- Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) stock decreased by 8.9% to $0.81. As of 12:30 EST, Meten EdtechX Education’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million, which is 34.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.0 million.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares fell 8.7% to $1.47. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 124.85% of Puxin’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $128.5 million.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares decreased by 8.7% to $5.3. The current volume of 4.8 million shares is 38.63% of Express’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $351.7 million.
