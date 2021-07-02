12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock rose 2.25% to $2.27 during Friday’s after-market session. Kaixin Auto Hldgs’s trading volume hit 378 shares by close, accounting for 0.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $325.6 million.
- Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) shares rose 1.42% to $3.2. This security traded at a volume of 68.9K shares come close, making up 2.78% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $294.6 million.
- Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) stock moved upwards by 1.29% to $27.46. Dada Nexus’s trading volume hit 19.2K shares by close, accounting for 1.54% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 billion.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares rose 1.19% to $1.7. This security traded at a volume of 4.3K shares come close, making up 0.52% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.6 million.
- Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) stock rose 1.11% to $35.47. At the close, Cricut’s trading volume reached 36.9K shares. This is 4.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $7.8 billion.
- Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) shares moved upwards by 1.06% to $40.9. Coupang’s trading volume hit 85.5K shares by close, accounting for 1.93% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $70.8 billion.
Losers
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock decreased by 4.38% to $3.5 during Friday’s after-market session. Nova Lifestyle’s trading volume hit 14.1K shares by close, accounting for 30.48% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $19.4 million.
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) shares decreased by 3.17% to $2.45. Trading volume for this security closed at 29.4K, accounting for 3.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $95.8 million.
- Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) stock fell 3.16% to $2.76. This security traded at a volume of 6.2K shares come close, making up 1.93% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.8 million.
- Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock fell 2.38% to $7.8. This security traded at a volume of 9.5K shares come close, making up 0.86% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $195.0 million.
- Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) shares fell 1.92% to $3.07. At the close, Forward Industries’s trading volume reached 262 shares. This is 0.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million.
- Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) stock decreased by 1.8% to $7.1. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.8K, accounting for 16.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $80.4 million.
