12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) stock moved upwards by 2.17% to $1.88 during Wednesday’s after-market session. At the close, LAIX’s trading volume reached 2.4K shares. This is 0.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $93.5 million.
- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) stock rose 2.0% to $3.05. Xcel Brands’s trading volume hit 4.4K shares by close, accounting for 0.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $58.9 million.
- MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) shares rose 1.8% to $1.69. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 603 shares, which is 0.39 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $183.3 million.
- Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) stock moved upwards by 1.75% to $1.16. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 27.7K shares, which is 5.88 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.8 million.
- Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) shares increased by 1.38% to $7.3. At the close, Barnes & Noble Education’s trading volume reached 186.8K shares. This is 35.85% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $375.0 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares moved upwards by 1.29% to $1.56. At the close, XpresSpa Group’s trading volume reached 1.0K shares. This is 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.2 million.
Losers
- iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) stock fell 2.82% to $6.9 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 11.7K shares, which is 2.93 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $182.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) shares declined by 1.64% to $1.81. ZHONGCHAO’s trading volume hit 2.7K shares by close, accounting for 0.82% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.6 million.
- CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares declined by 1.63% to $20.03. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 508.3K shares, which is 41.53 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $963.2 million.
- Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) shares fell 1.56% to $26.0. At the close, Purple Innovation’s trading volume reached 414.5K shares. This is 35.72% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares decreased by 1.31% to $22.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.8K, accounting for 0.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $425.5 million.
- Cango (NYSE:CANG) stock declined by 0.9% to $5.54. At the close, Cango’s trading volume reached 101.8K shares. This is 19.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $808.5 million.
