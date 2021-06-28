Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) stock increased by 3.65% to $7.98 during Monday's regular

Gainers

Trading volume for Kingstone Companies's stock is 3.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 21.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.2 million.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares increased by 3.56% to $124.54. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 178.0K shares, making up 73.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion.

Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE:KFS) stock increased by 3.42% to $4.99. Kingsway Financial Servs's stock is trading at a volume of 10.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 28.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $118.1 million.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) stock moved upwards by 2.57% to $175.0. The current volume of 1.1K shares is 35.53% of Investors Title's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $331.4 million.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock moved upwards by 2.23% to $10.99. The current volume of 2.0 million shares is 46.47% of Root's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.

Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock rose 1.68% to $2.79. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.7K shares, making up 33.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.9 million.

