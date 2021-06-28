Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) stock increased by 3.65% to $7.98 during Monday’s regular
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) stock increased by 3.65% to $7.98 during Monday’s regular session. Trading volume for Kingstone Companies’s stock is 3.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 21.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.2 million.
- Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares increased by 3.56% to $124.54. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 178.0K shares, making up 73.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion.
- Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE:KFS) stock increased by 3.42% to $4.99. Kingsway Financial Servs’s stock is trading at a volume of 10.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 28.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $118.1 million.
- Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) stock moved upwards by 2.57% to $175.0. The current volume of 1.1K shares is 35.53% of Investors Title’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $331.4 million.
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock moved upwards by 2.23% to $10.99. The current volume of 2.0 million shares is 46.47% of Root’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
- Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock rose 1.68% to $2.79. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.7K shares, making up 33.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $26.9 million.
Losers
- Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) shares decreased by 8.2% to $3.25 during Monday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Maiden Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 230.4K, which is 67.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $281.6 million.
- NI Holdings (NASDAQ:NODK) shares decreased by 4.63% to $19.18. Trading volume for NI Holdings’s stock is 3.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 23.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $409.2 million.
- FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) shares decreased by 4.32% to $9.54. FG Financial Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 9.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) stock fell 4.27% to $14.36. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 304, which is 88.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $443.2 million.
- ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) shares declined by 4.05% to $22.75. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 41.9K shares, making up 21.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE:ARGO) shares declined by 3.94% to $51.29. The current volume of 50.2K shares is 36.55% of Argo Gr Intl Hldgs’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.