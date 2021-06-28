fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.38
346.09
+ 0.97%
DIA
-2.21
346.66
-0.64%
SPY
-0.33
426.94
-0.08%
TLT
+ 1.47
140.54
+ 1.04%
GLD
+ 0.05
166.55
+ 0.03%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
June 28, 2021 12:52 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) stock increased by 3.65% to $7.98 during Monday’s regular

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) stock increased by 3.65% to $7.98 during Monday’s regular session. Trading volume for Kingstone Companies’s stock is 3.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 21.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.2 million.
  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares increased by 3.56% to $124.54. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 178.0K shares, making up 73.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion.
  • Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE:KFS) stock increased by 3.42% to $4.99. Kingsway Financial Servs’s stock is trading at a volume of 10.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 28.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $118.1 million.
  • Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) stock moved upwards by 2.57% to $175.0. The current volume of 1.1K shares is 35.53% of Investors Title’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $331.4 million.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock moved upwards by 2.23% to $10.99. The current volume of 2.0 million shares is 46.47% of Root’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock rose 1.68% to $2.79. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.7K shares, making up 33.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $26.9 million.

Losers

  • Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) shares decreased by 8.2% to $3.25 during Monday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Maiden Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 230.4K, which is 67.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $281.6 million.
  • NI Holdings (NASDAQ:NODK) shares decreased by 4.63% to $19.18. Trading volume for NI Holdings’s stock is 3.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 23.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $409.2 million.
  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) shares decreased by 4.32% to $9.54. FG Financial Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 9.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) stock fell 4.27% to $14.36. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 304, which is 88.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $443.2 million.
  • ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) shares declined by 4.05% to $22.75. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 41.9K shares, making up 21.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE:ARGO) shares declined by 3.94% to $51.29. The current volume of 50.2K shares is 36.55% of Argo Gr Intl Hldgs’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $1.7 billion.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ: HALL) shares increased by 4.65% to $4.66 during Wednesday's read more

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ: RELI) shares increased by 5.28% to $3.55 during Thursday's read more

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ: FGF) stock rose 5.44% to $7.55 during Friday's regular session. Trading read more

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Metromile (NASDAQ: MILE) shares increased by 6.85% to $9.35 during Thursday's regular session. read more