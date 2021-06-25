12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares increased by 1.72% to $4.12 during Friday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 17.2K shares, which is 1.15 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $99.3 million.
- Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) stock rose 1.54% to $2.63. Trading volume for this security closed at 175, accounting for 0.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $149.3 million.
- Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares moved upwards by 1.48% to $8.18. This security traded at a volume of 2.0 million shares come close, making up 58.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $746.7 million.
- GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) stock increased by 1.44% to $3.16. GTT Communications’s trading volume hit 3.8 million shares by close, accounting for 70.55% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.8 million.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock rose 1.22% to $6.63. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.5K shares, which is 0.06 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $338.7 million.
- Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) stock increased by 1.21% to $4.15. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 8.0K shares, which is 1.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days.
Losers
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares declined by 2.37% to $3.72 during Friday’s after-market session. At the close, Marin Software’s trading volume reached 1.7 million shares. This is 47.69% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.7 million.
- ServiceSource Intl (NASDAQ:SREV) stock declined by 2.33% to $1.26. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.9 million, accounting for 495.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $122.6 million.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares fell 2.16% to $1.36. Exela Technologies’s trading volume hit 7.3K shares by close, accounting for 0.31% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $80.5 million.
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares declined by 2.05% to $16.75. Trading volume for this security closed at 228.5K, accounting for 1.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares decreased by 1.93% to $2.55. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 918 shares, which is 0.24 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.3 million.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares decreased by 1.76% to $1.12. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.0K shares, which is 0.09 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $125.1 million.
