Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares increased by 3.85% to $123.17 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 103.9K, which is 46.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion.

Losers

United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) stock fell 3.32% to $5.84 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, United Insurance Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 7.9K, which is 6.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $252.4 million.

