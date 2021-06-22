fbpx
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
June 22, 2021 1:24 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares increased by 3.85% to $123.17 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 103.9K, which is 46.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion.
  • Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) stock increased by 1.91% to $107.83. As of 12:40 EST, Trupanion's stock is trading at a volume of 133.5K, which is 38.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
  • Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) shares moved upwards by 1.58% to $16.0. The current volume of 180.7K shares is 59.0% of Ambac Financial Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $736.7 million.
  • Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) shares moved upwards by 1.4% to $4.32. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 15.1K, which is 10.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $78.6 million.
  • ICC Holdings (NASDAQ:ICCH) stock rose 1.27% to $15.89. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 967 shares, making up 60.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.4 million.
  • American Equity Inv (NYSE:AEL) stock moved upwards by 1.0% to $32.12. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 225.6K, which is 41.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.

Losers

  • United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) stock fell 3.32% to $5.84 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, United Insurance Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 7.9K, which is 6.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $252.4 million.
  • Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) stock decreased by 2.6% to $8.07. As of 12:40 EST, Kingstone Companies's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6K, which is 11.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.1 million.
  • Aegon (NYSE:AEG) shares declined by 2.47% to $4.16. The current volume of 638.5K shares is 34.21% of Aegon's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $8.7 billion.
  • Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) stock declined by 2.43% to $26.99. The current volume of 15.9K shares is 203.69% of Global Indemnity Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $389.3 million.
  • United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) shares fell 2.25% to $27.08. Trading volume for United Fire Group's stock is 12.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 17.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $680.1 million.
  • Prudential (NYSE:PUK) stock declined by 2.15% to $39.94. Trading volume for Prudential's stock is 167.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 93.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.2 billion.

