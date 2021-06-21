11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock moved upwards by 3.25% to $2.22 during Monday’s after-market session. Code Chain New Continent’s trading volume hit 11.2K shares by close, accounting for 1.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.3 million.
- NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) stock rose 1.93% to $7.38. NN’s trading volume hit 6.3K shares by close, accounting for 1.95% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $317.8 million.
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) stock moved upwards by 1.79% to $2.27. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.0K shares, which is 0.13 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.7 million.
- EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) stock increased by 1.32% to $3.82. This security traded at a volume of 252 shares come close, making up 0.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) stock increased by 1.2% to $26.79. Trading volume for this security closed at 110.2K, accounting for 10.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) shares rose 1.14% to $1.33. This security traded at a volume of 14.5K shares come close, making up 0.48% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $516.3 million.
Losers
- Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) stock decreased by 1.74% to $15.86 during Monday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 145.6K shares, which is 1.01 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $6.2 billion.
- Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) shares declined by 1.74% to $5.1. Globus Maritime’s trading volume hit 13.0K shares by close, accounting for 2.21% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $53.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Euro Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:CLWT) shares fell 1.44% to $3.43. At the close, Euro Tech Hldgs’s trading volume reached 720 shares. This is 0.32% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.
- NL Industries (NYSE:NL) stock decreased by 1.33% to $7.46. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.3K shares, which is 8.22 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $363.9 million.
- Corporacion America (NYSE:CAAP) shares declined by 0.91% to $5.45. This security traded at a volume of 544 shares come close, making up 0.21% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $875.3 million.
