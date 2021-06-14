11 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

12 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) stock moved upwards by 2.15% to $7.1 during Monday's after-market session. Mogo's trading volume hit 13.6K shares by close, accounting for 0.37% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $334.8 million. read more