12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) stock increased by 6.37% to $8.51 during Monday’s after-market session. At the close, RF Industries’s trading volume reached 253.4K shares. This is 360.46% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $84.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) stock increased by 2.9% to $2.48. This security traded at a volume of 141 shares come close, making up 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million.
- Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) shares moved upwards by 2.55% to $2.41. At the close, Cheetah Mobile’s trading volume reached 899 shares. This is 0.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $338.1 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) stock moved upwards by 2.27% to $3.6. This security traded at a volume of 1.6K shares come close, making up 0.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.8 million.
- Endava (NYSE:DAVA) shares increased by 2.07% to $112.73. At the close, Endava’s trading volume reached 6.2K shares. This is 3.88% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion.
- Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) shares moved upwards by 1.33% to $10.64. Aeva Technologies’s trading volume hit 22.1K shares by close, accounting for 1.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
Losers
- ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) shares declined by 7.23% to $2.44 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 446, accounting for 0.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.8 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares decreased by 3.74% to $1.29. At the close, Nxt-ID’s trading volume reached 360.4K shares. This is 11.92% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $68.7 million.
- Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) stock fell 2.71% to $9.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.3K, accounting for 0.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $341.5 million.
- ServiceSource Intl (NASDAQ:SREV) stock fell 2.48% to $1.18. At the close, ServiceSource Intl’s trading volume reached 27.4K shares. This is 8.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $114.8 million.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares declined by 2.05% to $1.44. Phunware’s trading volume hit 15.8K shares by close, accounting for 0.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.1 million.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock fell 1.67% to $1.18. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.7K, accounting for 0.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $106.6 million.
