12 Financials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- OptimumBank Hldgs (NASDAQ:OPHC) shares rose 11.35% to $5.59 during Thursday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 531.5K shares, which is 931.31 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $17.9 million.
- Consumer Pf Servs (NASDAQ:CPSS) stock rose 5.7% to $5.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 440, accounting for 2.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $113.3 million.
- Xiaobai Maimai (NASDAQ:HX) stock increased by 4.34% to $1.68. Xiaobai Maimai’s trading volume hit 1.0K shares by close, accounting for 0.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $29.3 million.
- A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) shares increased by 2.05% to $50.15. Trading volume for this security closed at 251, accounting for 0.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $558.4 million.
- First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) shares rose 1.56% to $66.31. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 96.4K shares, which is 12.88 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $7.2 billion.
- Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) stock moved upwards by 1.43% to $4.23. This security traded at a volume of 1.0K shares come close, making up 0.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $86.3 million.
Losers
- Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) shares decreased by 7.48% to $4.95 during Thursday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 44.5K shares, which is 45.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $415.7 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) shares decreased by 4.29% to $7.6. At the close, Medley Management’s trading volume reached 32.5K shares. This is 5.76% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 million.
- Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) shares fell 2.86% to $1.02. Senmiao Technology’s trading volume hit 17.2K shares by close, accounting for 1.57% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.5 million.
- AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) stock declined by 2.8% to $18.1. This security traded at a volume of 272.2K shares come close, making up 4.41% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 billion.
- Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ:LGHL) stock declined by 2.68% to $2.55. Lion Group Holding’s trading volume hit 10.7K shares by close, accounting for 0.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $94.4 million.
- Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) shares declined by 2.34% to $31.36. At the close, Federated Hermes’s trading volume reached 103.9K shares. This is 12.61% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
