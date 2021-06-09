fbpx
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
June 9, 2021 4:45 pm
Gainers

  • Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) shares moved upwards by 3.55% to $14.55 during Wednesday’s after-market session. At the close, Angi’s trading volume reached 15.8K shares. This is 1.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $7.3 billion.
  • Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) shares increased by 2.89% to $2.84. At the close, Troika Media Group’s trading volume reached 5.7K shares. This is 0.83% of its average volume over the last 100 days. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • World Wrestling Enter (NYSE:WWE) stock increased by 2.31% to $65.99. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 252.5K shares, which is 32.78 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion.
  • 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) stock moved upwards by 1.9% to $2.13. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.9K shares, which is 0.13 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $433.4 million.
  • IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) shares increased by 1.74% to $2.91. IZEA Worldwide’s trading volume hit 5.9K shares by close, accounting for 0.21% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $179.6 million.

Losers

  • The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares fell 3.98% to $16.43 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 59.6K shares, which is 2.44 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $266.7 million.
  • Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) shares fell 3.15% to $7.7. This security traded at a volume of 200 shares come close, making up 0.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 million.
  • CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) stock declined by 3.07% to $14.51. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.2K, accounting for 0.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $762.5 million.
  • AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) shares fell 2.36% to $48.16. At the close, AMC Entertainment’s trading volume reached 2.0 million shares. This is 1.45% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $24.1 billion.
  • Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) shares declined by 2.32% to $1.69. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 110 shares, which is 0.01 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.7 million.
  • Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) stock declined by 1.93% to $0.9. At the close, Blue Hat Interactive’s trading volume reached 7.4K shares. This is 0.32% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $47.9 million.

