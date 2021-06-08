12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
h3>Gainers
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares rose 4.79% to $0.95 during Tuesday’s after-market session. At the close, Nxt-ID’s trading volume reached 19.7K shares. This is 0.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $50.6 million.
- SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) shares increased by 3.95% to $7.09. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 23.5K shares, which is 3.33 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.3 million.
- Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) stock rose 3.77% to $4.67. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 8.3K shares, which is 1.03 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.9 million.
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) shares moved upwards by 2.66% to $2.7. At the close, BSQUARE’s trading volume reached 8.3K shares. This is 1.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.1 million.
- 8×8 (NYSE:EGHT) shares moved upwards by 2.08% to $24.49. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 195.5K shares, which is 14.78 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
- Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) stock moved upwards by 1.86% to $2.18. At the close, Digital Ally’s trading volume reached 126.7K shares. This is 2.82% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.2 million.
Losers
- Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) stock fell 11.96% to $7.88 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Ondas Holdings’s trading volume hit 23.4K shares by close, accounting for 6.21% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.1 million.
- Comtech (NASDAQ:CMTL) stock declined by 8.27% to $23.54. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 42.5K shares, which is 24.27 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $613.3 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares fell 2.52% to $25.18. This security traded at a volume of 29.1K shares come close, making up 0.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.4 million.
- Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) stock fell 2.24% to $8.75. At the close, Kopin’s trading volume reached 65.3K shares. This is 1.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $798.7 million.
- SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) stock declined by 1.76% to $234.5. At the close, SolarEdge Technologies’s trading volume reached 35.9K shares. This is 3.85% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 billion.
- OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock decreased by 1.69% to $5.84. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.3K, accounting for 1.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $41.5 million.
