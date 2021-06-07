12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- REV Group (NYSE:REVG) stock moved upwards by 9.8% to $21.5 during Monday’s after-market session. At the close, REV Group’s trading volume reached 38.6K shares. This is 11.32% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) shares moved upwards by 2.49% to $7.4. At the close, JanOne’s trading volume reached 6.4K shares. This is 1.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $20.8 million.
- EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) shares moved upwards by 2.18% to $35.0. At the close, EHang Holdings’s trading volume reached 11.7K shares. This is 0.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares rose 1.34% to $3.77. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 665 shares, which is 0.12 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $33.2 million.
- Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) shares increased by 1.15% to $2.62. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.6K, accounting for 0.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $133.5 million.
- Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) stock rose 1.05% to $3.84. At the close, Gaucho Group Holdings’s trading volume reached 6.6K shares. This is 3.95% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $29.1 million.
Losers
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) shares decreased by 1.95% to $5.04 during Monday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 8.1K shares, which is 0.13 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $263.1 million.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock declined by 1.75% to $5.07. At the close, Energy Focus’s trading volume reached 151 shares. This is 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.
- Deere (NYSE:DE) shares decreased by 1.38% to $350.72. This security traded at a volume of 72.6K shares come close, making up 4.34% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $109.4 billion.
- Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) stock fell 1.2% to $13.7. Trading volume for this security closed at 98.6K, accounting for 2.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
- Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) stock decreased by 0.99% to $91.25. Trading volume for this security closed at 88.6K, accounting for 7.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 billion.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares fell 0.95% to $1.04. This security traded at a volume of 2.3K shares come close, making up 0.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.8 million.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.