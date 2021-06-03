12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Kuke Music Holding (NYSE:KUKE) stock rose 3.66% to $6.5 during Thursday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.0K shares come close, making up 0.63% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) stock rose 1.43% to $2.83. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 11.2K shares, which is 0.38 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $174.6 million.
- Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) shares rose 1.42% to $4.98. This security traded at a volume of 2.6K shares come close, making up 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $115.2 million.
- Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) stock increased by 1.39% to $0.87. At the close, Blue Hat Interactive’s trading volume reached 1.3K shares. This is 0.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $46.2 million.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) shares rose 1.3% to $51.98. AMC Entertainment’s trading volume hit 3.9 million shares by close, accounting for 3.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $26.0 billion.
- Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE:CNK) shares rose 1.29% to $23.38. Cinemark Hldgs’s trading volume hit 428.5K shares by close, accounting for 12.62% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
Losers
- Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) stock declined by 3.46% to $12.31 during Thursday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 68.8K shares come close, making up 2.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $605.4 million.
- AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) shares declined by 2.82% to $3.11. This security traded at a volume of 972 shares come close, making up 0.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $55.3 million.
- Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) stock fell 1.55% to $2.55. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.5K, accounting for 0.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.5 million.
- Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) stock declined by 1.24% to $14.8. This security traded at a volume of 3.4 million shares come close, making up 31.84% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 billion.
- AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) shares fell 1.12% to $8.0. At the close, AST SpaceMobile’s trading volume reached 541 shares. This is 0.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) stock fell 1.1% to $7.2. At the close, DouYu International Hldgs’s trading volume reached 47.6K shares. This is 1.77% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
