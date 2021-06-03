12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC) stock increased by 4.37% to $96.0 during Thursday’s after-market session. Science Applications Intl’s trading volume hit 49.8K shares by close, accounting for 10.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Innovative Solutions (NASDAQ:ISSC) stock rose 3.8% to $6.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.0K shares, which is 7.89 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $103.4 million.
- Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) stock moved upwards by 3.03% to $3.06. Global Internet of People’s trading volume hit 2.1K shares by close, accounting for 1.45% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) shares increased by 2.72% to $13.93. Trading volume for this security closed at 51.4K, accounting for 1.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
- ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) stock rose 2.66% to $26.99. This security traded at a volume of 132.5K shares come close, making up 2.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) shares increased by 2.32% to $37.88. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 394 shares, which is 0.32 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
Losers
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares fell 5.17% to $5.51 during Thursday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 36.9K shares, which is 7.26 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $22.1 million.
- ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) stock fell 2.89% to $1.01. At the close, ATIF Holdings’s trading volume reached 800 shares. This is 0.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $51.8 million.
- Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) stock fell 2.13% to $84.87. This security traded at a volume of 7.0K shares come close, making up 0.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.9 billion.
- UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) stock declined by 0.98% to $218.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 14.1K, accounting for 20.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.1 billion.
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) shares fell 0.98% to $5.1. This security traded at a volume of 42.5K shares come close, making up 0.69% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $266.3 million.
- Stem (NYSE:STEM) stock declined by 0.97% to $30.75. At the close, Stem’s trading volume reached 13.4K shares. This is 0.61% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
