12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) stock rose 7.32% to $8.2 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.6 million shares, which is 234.87 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $428.2 million.
- Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) shares rose 4.42% to $3.07. At the close, Global Internet of People’s trading volume reached 3.8K shares. This is 2.55% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) stock increased by 3.49% to $2.37. ARC Document Solutions’s trading volume hit 10.3K shares by close, accounting for 5.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $101.2 million.
- Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) stock rose 1.62% to $43.18. At the close, Allison Transmission’s trading volume reached 118.3K shares. This is 12.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.7 billion.
- Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR) stock moved upwards by 1.28% to $51.4. Trading volume for this security closed at 245.9K, accounting for 10.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.4 billion.
- Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) shares increased by 1.21% to $47.43. At the close, Carrier Global’s trading volume reached 239.2K shares. This is 3.77% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $41.2 billion.
Losers
- Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ:OESX) shares declined by 7.13% to $6.26 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 27.8K, accounting for 11.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $192.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) shares declined by 4.71% to $17.1. At the close, Cornerstone Building’s trading volume reached 76.4K shares. This is 7.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) stock fell 1.91% to $1.03. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.7K shares, which is 0.05 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $160.9 million.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock declined by 1.86% to $1.06. TD Hldgs’s trading volume hit 5.8K shares by close, accounting for 0.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.7 million.
- Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) stock declined by 1.22% to $2.43. Ocean Power Technologies’s trading volume hit 8.7K shares by close, accounting for 0.32% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $123.8 million.
- Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) stock decreased by 1.03% to $25.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 32.1K shares, which is 2.59 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
