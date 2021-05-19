12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) stock rose 1.33% to $16.67 during Wednesday’s after-market session. At the close, Triumph Group’s trading volume reached 71.5K shares. This is 7.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $916.4 million.
- VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) stock increased by 1.07% to $5.65. VirTra’s trading volume hit 588 shares by close, accounting for 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $60.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) stock increased by 1.06% to $48.29. This security traded at a volume of 660.5K shares come close, making up 27.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 billion.
- Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares increased by 0.93% to $22.75. At the close, Star Bulk Carriers’s trading volume reached 17.1K shares. This is 1.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) stock increased by 0.84% to $13.15. This security traded at a volume of 56.3K shares come close, making up 1.42% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) stock moved upwards by 0.81% to $18.61. Trading volume for this security closed at 33.8K, accounting for 9.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
Losers
- Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) stock decreased by 4.91% to $22.31 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 109.5K, accounting for 2.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $7.8 billion.
- Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO) shares fell 4.82% to $3.56. This security traded at a volume of 265 shares come close, making up 0.45% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million.
- BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) shares decreased by 2.92% to $1.33. BioHiTech Global’s trading volume hit 960 shares by close, accounting for 0.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $37.7 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) shares fell 2.73% to $2.5. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.1K shares, which is 0.07 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $152.9 million.
- Danaos (NYSE:DAC) stock decreased by 2.38% to $59.64. Trading volume for this security closed at 12.7K, accounting for 2.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) stock declined by 2.22% to $7.06. This security traded at a volume of 590 shares come close, making up 0.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.3 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
